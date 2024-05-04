Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $110.33 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $110,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.05.

Amgen Stock Up 11.8 %

AMGN traded up $32.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.29. 9,644,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,568. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.