Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

GEL traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 522,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 2.01. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

