Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcosa Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $7.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.36. 560,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,961. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

