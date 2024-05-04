Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HSBC from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

CHD stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.09. 1,283,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,815. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

