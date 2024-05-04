QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,971,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,130,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.74.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 251,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after buying an additional 129,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.