Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $12.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.55. 1,778,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

