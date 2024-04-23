Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.77 and its 200 day moving average is $340.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

