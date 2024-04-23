Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.46

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), with a volume of 521020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.90.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

