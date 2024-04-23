CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).
CATCo Reinsurance Opps Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £357,600.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.47.
CATCo Reinsurance Opps Company Profile
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
