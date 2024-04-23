Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 137.85 ($1.70), with a volume of 21053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Eurocell in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Eurocell Stock Up 2.2 %

Eurocell Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,488.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Eurocell news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 54,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £65,870.40 ($81,361.66). Also, insider Alison Littley bought 1,300 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £1,625 ($2,007.16). 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eurocell Company Profile



Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

