CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $308.50 and last traded at $305.52. Approximately 1,110,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,449,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

