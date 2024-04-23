Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.19

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.19 and last traded at $114.98, with a volume of 52441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.24.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,073 shares of company stock valued at $900,023. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Transcat by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

