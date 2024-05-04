H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Cut to $65.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 446,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $69,254.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence C. Karlson sold 8,225 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $501,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,548.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

