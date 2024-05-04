Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

BPMC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,289 shares of company stock worth $8,314,163. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

