MFS High Income Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 111,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,263. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

