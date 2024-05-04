JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $128.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $20.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,945,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,065. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average is $134.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

