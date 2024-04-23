Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.78. 654,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 803,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $232,024.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,034.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $950,297 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,873 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

