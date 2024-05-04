Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,167.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, April 15th, Cary Baker sold 374 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $44,393.80.

On Monday, March 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $135,521.82.

On Monday, March 18th, Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $37,806.30.

On Friday, February 23rd, Cary Baker sold 4,829 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $488,549.93.

On Monday, February 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,455 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $150,854.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.23. 336,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $163.45.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

