Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,290 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.77% of American Woodmark worth $57,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. StockNews.com lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

American Woodmark Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 78,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,695. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

