PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. PPL updated its FY24 guidance to $1.63-1.75 EPS.

PPL Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. 3,760,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.