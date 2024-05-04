SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25, Zacks reports. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

NYSE SBOW traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $43.95.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.