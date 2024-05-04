ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $1,332,400.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 233,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,516.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 108,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 109,015 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

