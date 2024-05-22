iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 171.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,875,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 795.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 713,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,668 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,049,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,807,633. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.