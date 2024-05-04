Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SWK
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -155.77%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.