David A. Peacock Sells 13,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $81.76. 509,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.14. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $82.14.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

