Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $699,750.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00.

Generac stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

