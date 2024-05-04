Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $933,553.87 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $933,553.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DAWN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.17. 1,163,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,078. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAWN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 336,910 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.