Orchid (OXT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.08 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $112.00 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,737.91 or 1.00020358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011490 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00102920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11353347 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,796,849.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

