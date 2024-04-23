Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

