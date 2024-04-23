Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $19.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s previous close.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 404,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 468,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after buying an additional 669,552 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,160,000 after purchasing an additional 552,423 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Talos Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,896,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,920,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,703,000 after purchasing an additional 332,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,538,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,275 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.