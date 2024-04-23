CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $430.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.82.

CACI traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,674. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CACI International has a 1 year low of $293.69 and a 1 year high of $385.71. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $18,360,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,950,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,671,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in CACI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

