EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

