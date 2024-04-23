Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

INFA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Shares of Informatica stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Informatica has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at $17,075,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $356,023.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,600 shares of company stock worth $8,259,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

