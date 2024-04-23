Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IVV stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,559. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.91. The stock has a market cap of $434.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

