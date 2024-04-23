Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,017. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

