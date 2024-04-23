iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,828 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.