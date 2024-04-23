Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.36. 1,121,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.03. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

