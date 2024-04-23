Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. 5,428,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,654,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

