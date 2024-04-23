Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VTLE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VTLE traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. 124,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,803. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.