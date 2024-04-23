W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:WRB traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W. R. Berkley

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.