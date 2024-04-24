Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.77.

ATD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.1 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$77.81 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$26.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.03 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.4592199 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.