Ark Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.46 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001357 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $162.60 million and $23.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001582 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001010 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002691 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,363,380 coins and its circulating supply is 180,364,164 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

