Bilibili Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. 12,452,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,689. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.99. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

