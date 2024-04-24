Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% to ~$15.8-16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.59 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.290-2.340 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.21.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.