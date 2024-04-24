Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAS

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CAS traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$932.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$9.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.8298611 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.