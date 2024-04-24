Fisker (FSRN) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fisker to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fisker and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 960 2486 3370 151 2.39

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Fisker’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 3.72, suggesting that their average share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$761.99 million -0.02 Fisker Competitors $417.08 billion $2.55 billion 19.36

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14% Fisker Competitors -150.56% -24.46% -9.06%

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

