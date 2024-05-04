1,159 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,335,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

