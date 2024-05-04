New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,664 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.01 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,568 shares of company stock worth $5,459,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

