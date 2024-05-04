Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Exelon by 22.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Exelon by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

