Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Robert Charles Kopple Acquires 166,000 Shares

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 166,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 2,500,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 20,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 20,500 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

Velocity Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of VLC opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.96.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

